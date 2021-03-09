Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEOS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $10.77 on Monday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

