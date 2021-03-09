Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $317.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $276.34 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

