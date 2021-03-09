Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 5,651 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in General Electric by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 868,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 253,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,384,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

NYSE GE opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

