Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 4,879 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $58.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

