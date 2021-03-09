Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) Insider Gordon Neilly Purchases 1,228 Shares of Stock

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) insider Gordon Neilly acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,672.56 ($25,702.33).
Shares of LON MTE opened at GBX 1,587.50 ($20.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £275.00 million and a PE ratio of 35.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,648.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,523.24. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 645 ($8.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.60).
