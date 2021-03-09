Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) Insider Gordon Neilly Purchases 1,228 Shares of Stock

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) insider Gordon Neilly acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,672.56 ($25,702.33).

Shares of LON MTE opened at GBX 1,587.50 ($20.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £275.00 million and a PE ratio of 35.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,648.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,523.24. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 645 ($8.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.60).

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

