MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.39–0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $167-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.78 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -1.55–1.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $24.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,123. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $363.43.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

