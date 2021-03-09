Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was down 6.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $122.48 and last traded at $123.47. Approximately 6,794,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,834,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.19.

Specifically, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,975,015 shares of company stock worth $614,076,671. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

