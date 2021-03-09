Mizuho Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $430.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $371.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $382.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.82 and its 200-day moving average is $336.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

