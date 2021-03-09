Miriam Rivera Buys 528,204 Shares of Zebit, Inc. (ASX:ZBT) Stock

Zebit, Inc. (ASX:ZBT) insider Miriam Rivera acquired 528,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$596,870.52 ($426,336.09).

About Zebit

Zebit, Inc operates as an e-commerce company in the United States. It offers a range of products through its website, zebit.com. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

