Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $257.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.57.

MRTX stock opened at $191.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $430,020.00. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $2,333,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,067,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

