Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $227.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.