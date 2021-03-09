Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.54

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $6.80. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 53,696 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $26,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

