Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,608 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $939.69 million, a PE ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

