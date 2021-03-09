Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $145.40 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,328,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.5% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $145,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

ABT stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.