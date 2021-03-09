Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 45,522 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,522 shares during the period. The First Bancshares accounts for 5.4% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 1.73% of The First Bancshares worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 467.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

FBMS opened at $34.98 on Monday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $748.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

