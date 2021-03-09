Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

