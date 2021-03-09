McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD opened at $207.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.