MBIA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 940% compared to the average volume of 754 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in MBIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 995,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MBIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.05. MBIA has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

