Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

MEC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of MEC opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $318.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

