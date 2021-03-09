MASQ (MASQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,135.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $12,135.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.70 or 0.00527425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00070425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00077161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00535501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,710,411 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

