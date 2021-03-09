Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,720,202.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.