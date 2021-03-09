Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $151.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

VAC stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.13. 21,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,989. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

