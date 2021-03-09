Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 784,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,187. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.