Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CROJF stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87. Marimaca Copper has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. It principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

