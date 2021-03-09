Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MCHX opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 98,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

