Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $34.74 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

