LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,107,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

