Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.