Lufax (NYSE:LU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rowe

Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a sector weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

LU stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,080,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,407,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

