Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHDX. William Blair started coverage on Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.