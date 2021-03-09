LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.80

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 209843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

