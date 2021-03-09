Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 234,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 49,707 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 152,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.65. 49,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,840. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

