Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $724.06 million and approximately $59.49 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00056868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.18 or 0.00781021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,332,445 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

