loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

