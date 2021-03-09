loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $19.22 on Monday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

