loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $19.22 on Monday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

