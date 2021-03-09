loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

LDI opened at $19.22 on Monday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.