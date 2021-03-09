loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
LDI opened at $19.22 on Monday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.
loanDepot Company Profile
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.