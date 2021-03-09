LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Patrick D. Wachsberger Purchases 5,710 Shares

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Patrick D. Wachsberger purchased 5,710 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,985.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LIVX stock remained flat at $$3.80 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 426,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 523,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

