Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.07. 31,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

