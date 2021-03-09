Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Cap of $193.95 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Linear has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Linear token can now be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $193.95 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00790090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,485,374 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

