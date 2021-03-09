Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Lincoln Educational Services accounts for about 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,900. The company has a market cap of $156.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

