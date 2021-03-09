Linamar (LNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Linamar (TSE:LNR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LNR stock traded down C$0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$74.46. 7,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,079. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$24.57 and a 52-week high of C$75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,564,000. Also, Senior Officer Brian Wade purchased 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.94 per share, with a total value of C$38,816.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,987.04. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,971.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

