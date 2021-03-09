Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMNR opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,548 shares of company stock worth $329,586. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

