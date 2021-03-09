Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.45 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00003530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.03 or 0.00371477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

