Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,485,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

