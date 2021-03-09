Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

