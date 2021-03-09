Kusama (KSM) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $251.94 or 0.00466333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $178.62 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.64 or 0.00497232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00066461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024442 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

