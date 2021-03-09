KuCoin Token (KCS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.01 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $376.31 million and $14.01 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00008774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00059167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00804449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00040888 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

