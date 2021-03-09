Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Shares Up 2.3%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) was up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

About Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY)

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

