Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

