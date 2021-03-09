Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $608.75 Million

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $608.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.50 million and the lowest is $591.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $504.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

